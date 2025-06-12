In Ukraine, candidates for drone production are being tested using a polygraph test

Applicants are checked for cooperation with Russian special services, communication with Russians, and the presence of addictions

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

To get a job at companies producing military drones in Ukraine, candidates undergo a polygraph test. Representatives of the companies "General Chereshnya" and Airlogix told LIGA.net about this in a long text.

The hiring process in companies is similar: first there is a phone conversation with a recruiter, then a personal meeting, a possible test task, a polygraph, and a security check. At the manufacturer "General Chereshnya", the polygraph is conducted before the offline meeting, while some companies leave such a check for later.

Polygraph tests are used to check applicants for cooperation with Russian special services, communication with Russians, and the presence of addictions.

"A person came to the polygraph test and everything glowed red on questions about interaction with special services. It turned out that she really was in the occupied territories and collaborated with someone there," said Andriy Lavrenovych, HR director of General Chereshny.

Before such testing, Airlogix asks candidates to fill out a special form and calibrates the questions based on the answers. The manufacturer is interested in the same things as other companies: communication with people from Russia or occupied territories is a red flag; such specialists are not hired for production positions, and for engineering positions – "only after thorough verification."

Over the past six months, only one person has refused to take a polygraph, noted Karina Litkovets, head of HR at Airlogix. Lavrenovych added that such a test is often avoided, without giving reasons for refusals.