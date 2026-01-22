Photo: Michael Casey / X

On Tuesday, January 20, a cake in the shape of Greenland was cut during an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where Republicans gathered. It was decorated with icing in the colors of the American flag. About writes The Independent.

The dessert was served during an event organized by the right-wing radical group Republicans for National Renewal. This organization calls on the president to run for an unconstitutional third term.

The host of the event described the dessert as "the 51st state," and one of the guests said that "this will become an international scandal," the publication reports.

The first piece of the cake was cut by Florida Republican Congresswoman Ann Pauline Luna. She later posted a photo of the dessert on the X network, tagging Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Our Executive Director @MarkIvanyo revealed the Greenland cake at our 'One Year Since the Inauguration' gala at the @kencen, where it was subsequently sliced by @realannapaulina, @AndyOgles, @georgesimion & others. pic.twitter.com/6Wv1szdwvx - Republicans for National Renewal (@RNRenewal) January 21, 2026

The New Republic notesthe media reported that pro-Russian politician George Simion, leader of the Romanian far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians, was also present at the event. He was banned from entering Ukraine for promoting "unionist ideology that denies the legitimacy of the state border of Ukraine." writes Politico.