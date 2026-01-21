Trump changed his mind about imposing additional duties on European countries because of Greenland
President of the United States Donald Trump will not impose duties on European allies, which were to come into effect on February 1, 2026. This is stated in his post in the social network Truth Social.
The American president said he had a productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Based on its results, they developed a framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic.
"This decision, if implemented, will be a great success for the United States and all NATO countries. Based on this understanding, I will not impose the tariffs that were to take effect on February 1," Trump said.
According to him, additional discussions are underway regarding the "Golden Dome" on Greenland. Additional information will be provided as the negotiations progress, Trump emphasized.
The US Vice President will be in charge of the negotiations J.D. Vancesecretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and others.
- January 17, 2026 Trump announced about imposing duties on the allies over Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark that he wants to get.
- On January 18, eight European countries issued a joint statement in which they argue that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations.
