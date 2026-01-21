Trump changed his mind about imposing additional duties on European countries because of Greenland

The US President said there is a basis for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic

Donald Trump (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump will not impose duties on European allies, which were to come into effect on February 1, 2026. This is stated in his post in the social network Truth Social.

The American president said he had a productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Based on its results, they developed a framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic.

"This decision, if implemented, will be a great success for the United States and all NATO countries. Based on this understanding, I will not impose the tariffs that were to take effect on February 1," Trump said.

According to him, additional discussions are underway regarding the "Golden Dome" on Greenland. Additional information will be provided as the negotiations progress, Trump emphasized.

The US Vice President will be in charge of the negotiations J.D. Vancesecretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and others.