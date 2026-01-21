Trump speaks at Davos forum: main points

In his address to the forum participants, the American president criticized Europe and reiterated the importance of owning Greenland

On Wednesday, January 21, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos about the economic success of the United States, Europe, Venezuela and Greenland. The speech of the American president broadcast The White House.

Trump began his speech by describing the economic successes of the United States on the first anniversary of his second term as president. He mentioned the decline in inflation, the growth of investment and income of Americans, and the decline in the flow of migrants. At the same time, Trump criticized the economic policy of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.

"The US economy is one of the most powerful in the world. If everything is good in the US, then everything is good in other countries. If everything is bad in America, the whole world feels it," he emphasized.

In his speech, Trump criticized Europe, saying that he loves it and wants it to succeed. In his opinion, Europe is moving in the wrong direction. He emphasized the increase in government spending, migration, and decreased investment.

"I want to see it achieve great success. That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration and economic growth should be key for anyone who wants to see a strong and united West, because Europe and European countries need to do their part," the US president said.

He added that the United States needs strong allies, not "seriously weakened ones." Therefore, Trump wants Europe to be strong, citing the example of Greenland. He expressed his respect for the people of Denmark and Greenland.

"But every NATO ally has a responsibility to be able to defend its own territory. And the fact is that no country or group of countries is in a position to ensure the security of Greenland except the United States. We are a great power, much more powerful than many people even realize. I think they realized that two weeks ago in Venezuela," Trump said.

According to him, during World War II, Denmark "fell to Germany in six hours of fighting." He is convinced that it could not defend itself or Greenland.

"We fought for Denmark. We did not fight for anyone else – we fought to keep it for Denmark. It's a big, beautiful piece of ice. It's hard to even call it a land – it's a big piece of ice. But we saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere," the American president said.

The American president noted that after the war, the United States returned Greenland to Denmark.

"How stupid it was on our part. But we did it. We brought her back. But how ungrateful are they now?" he was indignant.

The US leader called Greenland a "key strategic point" between the US, Russia and China. He stated the need to possess Greenland.

"We cannot rent it, we need to own Greenland to defend it. And, secondly, it is important for us from a psychological point of view. Because who would want to defend something that you lease, not own," he said, adding that otherwise missiles would be flying over the Arctic island.

In his speech, Trump mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine and his desire to end it. He added that he was talking to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and believes that he wants to sign a peace agreement.

Also, the American President expressed hope to meet with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy January 21.

"I hope he is in this room now. He also wants to end this war. Because too many people are dying," Trump said, emphasizing that he was helping Europe and NATO.