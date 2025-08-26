Infamous Trump supporters were outraged at Trump for inviting 600,000 Chinese students
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, despite their loyalty to the President of the United States To Donald Trumpcriticized his idea to allow 600,000 students from China to enter the country. They announced this on the X network.
According to Green, who known for her anti-Ukrainian views, the education of Chinese students in American colleges and universities is contrary to America's interests.
"Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace the opportunities of our American students? We should never allow this," wrote she.
Lumer, known for her... shares this opinion. influence on Trump.
"Nobody, I repeat, nobody wants another 600,000 Chinese 'students,' i.e., communist spies, in the United States. China killed 1.2 million Americans. Now they can replace us? That can't happen," – was outraged she.
The day before, Trump stated that he intended to allow 600,000 students from China to enter the United States.
"This is a very important relationship. We get along very well with China," the American leader told reporters during a meeting with the South Korean president. transmits New York Post.
In May, the U.S. presidential administration announced the cancellation of visas for Chinese students, particularly those who "have ties to the Chinese Communist Party or are studying in critical fields."
- August 12, USA and China agreed to extend the trade truce for another 90 days, to avoid a sharp increase in reciprocal tariffs that could effectively halt trade between the world's two largest economies.
