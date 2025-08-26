Infamous Trump supporters were outraged at Trump for inviting 600,000 Chinese students

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer believe that the decision of the US President is contrary to the interests of Americans

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: DIEU NIALO CHERY / EPA)

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, despite their loyalty to the President of the United States To Donald Trumpcriticized his idea to allow 600,000 students from China to enter the country. They announced this on the X network.

According to Green, who known for her anti-Ukrainian views, the education of Chinese students in American colleges and universities is contrary to America's interests.

"Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace the opportunities of our American students? We should never allow this," wrote she.

Lumer, known for her... shares this opinion. influence on Trump.

"Nobody, I repeat, nobody wants another 600,000 Chinese 'students,' i.e., communist spies, in the United States. China killed 1.2 million Americans. Now they can replace us? That can't happen," – was outraged she.

The day before, Trump stated that he intended to allow 600,000 students from China to enter the United States.

"This is a very important relationship. We get along very well with China," the American leader told reporters during a meeting with the South Korean president. transmits New York Post.

In May, the U.S. presidential administration announced the cancellation of visas for Chinese students, particularly those who "have ties to the Chinese Communist Party or are studying in critical fields."