GUR (Photo: Office of the President)

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published personal data of the commander of the brigade of the Armed Forces of the aggressor state that launches "chessmen" in Ukraine.

It is about Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Negrub, commander of a separate unmanned aerial vehicle brigade of the Kaskad (military unit 35666-B, stationed in Korenovsk, Krasnodar Territory).

According to the GUR, this brigade launches "shaheds" across the territory of Ukraine. They are used by the aggressor to strike at civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population.

The intelligence service found out that Negrub was born on January 4, 1983. Passport: series 9002 No. 447425, issued on April 17, 2003 in Mozdok (North Ossetia-Alania). A graduate of the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School.

The military intelligence added that the occupier's wife's name is Nadiya (March 8, 1981). The couple has a 20-year-old son. Family registration/residence address: Stavropol Krai, Budennovsk city, Severny microdistrict, house No. 1, apartment 76.

