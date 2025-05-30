Intelligence reported to Syrsky on the arrival of new UAVs in Russia's armed forces

In May, drones managed to hit and destroy more than 89,000 Russian targets

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

The Russians are copying the experience of the Defense Forces and scaling up unmanned units. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting with the military on the use and development of unmanned systems.

The Chief of Staff was briefed on the formation of unmanned systems troops in the Russian army and the arrival of new models of drones and ground robotic systems in service.

"We have to keep up the pace of development and constantly build capacities to stay one step ahead," he said .

According to Syrskyi, the work on scaling up unmanned systems units in the Armed Forces is yielding real results. In May, more than 89,000 enemy targets were hit and destroyed by drones.

"We continue to increase the number of crews of unmanned systems and develop our unmanned units. A special emphasis is placed on the destruction of enemy UAV operators and their control centers," he said .

The meeting also addressed the development of unmanned ground systems used for evacuation of the wounded, mining, logistics, and as combat modules. According to the Chief of Staff, compared to 2024, the Armed Forces managed to increase the supply of such systems to military units and increase the training of UGV specialists by several times .

"I thank all unmanned systems units and each soldier individually for their professional combat work and destruction of the enemy. You are at the technological forefront of our struggle. It is the development of technology that is the key to the sustainability of the Defense Forces and the superiority over the enemy," summarized the Chief of the Defense Forces .