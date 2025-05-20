Syrsky: Since the beginning of the year, 185,000 occupants have been destroyed at the front
Since the beginning of 2025, Russians have lost 185,000 people at the front in Ukraine. This was reported by Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
He emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to beat the enemy along the entire front line. And each destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.
"I thank the defenders for their effective combat work. The fight continues," summarized Syrsky .
As of April, according to the commander-in-chief, Russia's losses since the beginning of the year amounted to more than 140,000 people, , which is 45,000 less than now. Over the past 24 hours, 1030 enemy soldiers were killed at the front, , according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- on April 7, the Khortytsia JFO reported that Russia is losing almost 150 military per square kilometer of territory in the east.
- On May 7, Syrsky reported that since the beginning of the month 1300 clashes were recorded at the front.
- On May 15, the chief of the JFO said that a group of 640,000 Russian troops is currently fighting against Ukraine. According to him, Russia is not giving up on achieving its previous goals.