Syrsky: Since the beginning of the year, 185,000 occupants have been destroyed at the front

Losses in May are 45,000 higher than in April

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: VP)

Since the beginning of 2025, Russians have lost 185,000 people at the front in Ukraine. This was reported by Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to beat the enemy along the entire front line. And each destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

"I thank the defenders for their effective combat work. The fight continues," summarized Syrsky .

As of April, according to the commander-in-chief, Russia's losses since the beginning of the year amounted to more than 140,000 people, , which is 45,000 less than now. Over the past 24 hours, 1030 enemy soldiers were killed at the front, , according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.