Syrsky: 1,300 clashes recorded on the front since the beginning of May

In the past 24 hours alone, 171 combat clashes occurred on the front

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: t.me/osirskiy)

Over the past seven days in May, 1,300 combat clashes have already taken place on the front. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 171 combat clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours. The largest number of attacks occurred in the Pokrov direction – 77.

The Russians also launched four missile strikes and 96 air strikes, including 187 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy launched over 6,400 attacks, including 109 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones to strike.