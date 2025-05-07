Syrsky: 1,300 clashes recorded on the front since the beginning of May
Over the past seven days in May, 1,300 combat clashes have already taken place on the front. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 171 combat clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours. The largest number of attacks occurred in the Pokrov direction – 77.
The Russians also launched four missile strikes and 96 air strikes, including 187 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy launched over 6,400 attacks, including 109 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones to strike.
- On May 1, Syrsky said that the Defense Forces had recaptured 115 positions within a month thanks to active defense tactics.
- In April, the Defense Forces struck and destroyed 83,000 Russian targets with drones.
- On May 4, it was reported that Putin's Easter "truce" did not reduce the number of battles in April – it even increased them.
- On May 5, Syrsky reported that the Kursk operation was ongoing and had achieved most of its goals, and the buffer zone created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained relevant.