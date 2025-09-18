International military exercises "Lightning" started in Estonia

Military personnel from Latvia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada joined the Estonian international exercises

Estonian military (Photo: EPA)

On September 18, the international military exercise "Lightning" (Pikne) started in Estonia. They will last for two weeks, reports ERR.

The main objective of the exercises is to practice the rapid deployment of allied forces and coordination of their actions in the event of threats. The country's defense forces reported that an Estonian division is leading the maneuvers.

Military personnel from Estonia, Latvia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada joined the training.

The exercise commander, Colonel Janno Märk, said that the units will practice landing, parachute jumps, and the final stage will be live firing at the Nursipalu and Rutia training grounds.

The maneuvers will take place in different regions of the country – in the west, north and southeast. They involve about 3,000 servicemen of the land, air and naval forces.

As noted, the exercises are exclusively defensive and training in nature, and will use simulation equipment, including blank ammunition.

Residents of the country have been warned of possible traffic complications due to the movement of military equipment and convoys.