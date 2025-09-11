Poland to deploy about 40,000 soldiers near the border amid Russian-Belarusian exercises

The arrival of Russian drones in Poland is also connected with the West-2025 exercise, the country's Defense Ministry said

Polish military and special services personnel after the Russian attack on September 10 (Photo: WOJTEK JARGILO/EPA)

Poland will concentrate approximately 40,000 troops near its border during the exercises between Russia and Belarus that will take place on the latter's territory. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk on the air at TV channel Polsat.

"Let's remember that West-2025 is an offensive exercise. The war in Ukraine and the aggression against Georgia began with these [Russian exercises]. In this regard, the Polish army was preparing for this. In the coming days, there will be about 40,000 soldiers on the border," the official emphasized.

He also acknowledged that the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on September 10 was also related to West 2025.

He noted that Poland had been preparing for this event for "many months."

"Polish Army conducted training in which more than 30,000 Polish soldiers and Allied soldiers took part to adequately respond to West-2025," Tomczyk summarized.

These Russian-Belarusian exercises will take place from September 12 to 16.