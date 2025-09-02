The largest military exercises have begun in Poland. About 30,000 soldiers were involved

Polish exercises are held in parallel with the Russian-Belarusian exercise "West-2025"

A Polish soldier (Photo: EPA)

The largest strategic military exercise Iron Defender 25 has begun in Poland. More than 30,000 soldiers have been deployed, reports General Command.

The exercises will take place at designated training grounds in the Warmia and Mazury, Pomeranian and Podkarpackie voivodeships, as well as outside of them.

It is noted that the soldiers are equipped with more than 600 pieces of military equipment from all branches of the armed forces.

The General Staff added that the maneuvers involve "the use of new strike and reconnaissance platforms" and the practical application of the lessons of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Polish exercise is being held in parallel with the Russian-Belarusian exercise West 2025.