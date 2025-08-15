Iran recognizes cooperation with Russia and China to prevent renewal of EU sanctions

According to the minister, this cooperation is allegedly aimed at preventing the resumption of sanctions by Britain, France, and Germany

Abbas Araqchi (Photo: EPA/JOSE SENA GULAO)

Iran is cooperating with Russia and China to prevent the resumption of sanctions by European countries due to the resumption of Tehran's nuclear program. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, transmits Barrons.

"We will try to prevent this. We are working with China and Russia to stop it. If that doesn't work and they use it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course," Araghchi said.

on August 13, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom sent a letter to the UN announcing their readiness to renew sanctions against Iran.

In July, Axios wrote that the United States and European allies had agreed to set a deadline to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran – August 2025.