Iran recognizes cooperation with Russia and China to prevent renewal of EU sanctions
Iran is cooperating with Russia and China to prevent the resumption of sanctions by European countries due to the resumption of Tehran's nuclear program. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, transmits Barrons.
"We will try to prevent this. We are working with China and Russia to stop it. If that doesn't work and they use it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course," Araghchi said.
on August 13, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom sent a letter to the UN announcing their readiness to renew sanctions against Iran.
In July, Axios wrote that the United States and European allies had agreed to set a deadline to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran – August 2025.
- On the night of June 22, the United States joined the Israeli operation against Iran and attacked nuclear facilities Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.
- on July 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Tehran after the US attack on nuclear facilities sees a chance for peace talks with Trump.
- on July 14, Reuters reported that iran may be re-sanctioned over its nuclear program. However, Tehran sees no reason for this and promises to respond.
