Italian Defense Minister announces creation of cyber troops

Italy will have a cyber army to protect digital sphere along with land, sea, air and space, says Guido Crozetto

Guido Crozetto (Photo: Riccardo Antimiani/EPA)

Italy will soon have its own cyber army, consisting of military and civilians. The country's Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said this in a video message broadcast at the ComoLake technology event, reports ANSA.

According to him, Italy will have a cyber army to protect the digital sphere along with land, sea, air and space.

"We need to create an initial structure that will include 1200-1500 employees, most of whom will be operatives. But the goal is to form a larger, fully autonomous force capable of acting effectively across the entire spectrum of threats," the minister said.

Crozetto emphasized that "cyberspace is an operational security domain alongside land, sea, air and space" and its defense requires "sensitive, sustained and integrated capabilities.".

"This is where the idea of a national cyber force with a civilian and military component capable of operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year is being formed," he summarized.