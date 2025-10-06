Ukrainian Armed Forces create Cyber Forces, Parliament to consider draft law on October 7

on October 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider a draft law on the creation of cyber forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military noted that the Defense Forces are in the process of building up their cyberspace capabilities. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, cyber warfare units have been formed and are already repelling enemy cyber aggression.

The process of forming the Cyber Force as a separate branch of the Armed Forces has now begun. on October 7, the draft law will be considered in the first reading by the Verkhovna Rada.

"Adoption of the draft law and support for the initiative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to create Cyber Forces and develop effective combat capabilities in a separate operational domain – in cyberspace – will accelerate the implementation of changes necessary to fight the aggressor," the General Staff noted .