Italy and Romania will not send troops to Ukraine under security guarantees
Italy and Romania do not plan to send their troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after a possible ceasefire. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Italy George Maloney and the President of Romania Nikushor Dan.
How to said Meloni at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," her country will not send troops to Ukraine. However, Italy is ready to support monitoring and training initiatives outside of Ukraine to help end the fighting.
Nikushor Dan confirmedromania will not send its troops to Ukraine either. At the same time, the country is ready to join peacekeeping operations and stabilization missions.
The day before, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk also reiterated that the country will not send soldiers to Ukraine in any case.
He also noted that decisions to create a safe sky over Ukraine should not jeopardize Poland's national security.
- on August 30, The Telegraph wrote that The US may deploy private military companies in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees. Trump is in talks with European allies about this.
- on September 4, the "coalition of the willing" met. French President Macron called the a list of security guarantees for Ukraine, agreed upon by the partners. In particular, 26 partner countries agreed to deploy military contingents to Ukraine.
Comments (0)