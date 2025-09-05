At the same time, the governments of Italy and Romania are ready to facilitate a ceasefire and join peacekeeping operations

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Italy and Romania do not plan to send their troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after a possible ceasefire. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Italy George Maloney and the President of Romania Nikushor Dan.

How to said Meloni at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," her country will not send troops to Ukraine. However, Italy is ready to support monitoring and training initiatives outside of Ukraine to help end the fighting.

Nikushor Dan confirmedromania will not send its troops to Ukraine either. At the same time, the country is ready to join peacekeeping operations and stabilization missions.

The day before, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk also reiterated that the country will not send soldiers to Ukraine in any case.

He also noted that decisions to create a safe sky over Ukraine should not jeopardize Poland's national security.