Safe skies over Ukraine should not jeopardize Poland's security – Tusk

The Prime Minister reiterated that the country will not send soldiers to Ukraine under any pretext

Donald Tusk (Photo: ERA/PIOTR NOWAK)

Decisions to create a safe sky over Ukraine should not jeopardize Poland's national security. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Donald Tusk, reports Reuters.

"I told our partners that Poland is very interested in safe skies, but this should be linked to security guarantees for Poland," he said .

According to PAP, Tusk once again emphasized, that Poland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine even after the ceasefire and the ceasefire.

"However, we are responsible for logistics. Poland is the largest hub, the place where assistance to Ukraine is organized, and this is a task of sufficient, if not exceptional, importance. Everyone accepts this," the Polish prime minister said .

Earlier, the Polish army said that on the night of September 2 to 3, two drones again violated Polish airspace, but were not shot down because they posed no danger. Additional resources were deployed to protect Polish skies, including F-35 aircraft.