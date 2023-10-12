DNA analysis needed to identify 19 of 59 Hroza residents killed in Russian missile attack
59 people were killed in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast after a direct hit by a Russian Iskander missile. Forensic experts identified all the dead, including 19 with the help of DNA analysis, reported the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
All the victims of the missile strike were local residents.
"Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All of them are civilians. Entire families of several generations died," Klymenko wrote.
19 victims were identified only with the help of mobile DNA laboratories. Forensic scientists took samples from relatives around the clock, built profiles and looked for matches.
One of the dead, a 60-year-old man, was identified by 20 fragments. Another two were identified by their personal belongings, as they had no direct relatives.
"It was important to establish the name of each dead person, preserve their memory and record all the victims of the Russian attack. We remember. We will not forgive," the minister wrote.
On October 11, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine announced that Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon were adjusting the Russian missile attack on the village. The prosecutor's office notes that Volodymyr Mamon "exactly" learned from fellow villagers who will be at the wake, where they will be and when, and then passed the data on to his russian handlers. Dmytro Mamon told his wife about his brother's involvement in the attack on Hroza and asked not to tell anyone about it. He did not mention his involvement in this crime, the law enforcers noted.
According to journalists, the brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamony, who, according to the SBU, spotted the missile attack on the village of Hroza, during the occupation of the region sides with the Russian Federation, tipped off ATO soldiers and Ukrainian military positions to the enemy.
