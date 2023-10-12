DNA analysis needed to identify 19 of 59 Hroza residents killed in Russian missile attack

59 people were killed in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast after a direct hit by a Russian Iskander missile. Forensic experts identified all the dead, including 19 with the help of DNA analysis, reported the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

All the victims of the missile strike were local residents.

"Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All of them are civilians. Entire families of several generations died," Klymenko wrote.

19 victims were identified only with the help of mobile DNA laboratories. Forensic scientists took samples from relatives around the clock, built profiles and looked for matches.

One of the dead, a 60-year-old man, was identified by 20 fragments. Another two were identified by their personal belongings, as they had no direct relatives.

"It was important to establish the name of each dead person, preserve their memory and record all the victims of the Russian attack. We remember. We will not forgive," the minister wrote.

On October 5, around 1:25 p.m., the Russian troops attacked a cafe-shop in Hroza, where a memorial service was held for a fallen serviceman, as a result of which 59 people died. Only 330 people had lived in the village, at the time of the attack there were about 100. The regional prosecutor's office published a video with the consequences of the attack.



On October 11, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine announced that Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon were adjusting the Russian missile attack on the village. The prosecutor's office notes that Volodymyr Mamon "exactly" learned from fellow villagers who will be at the wake, where they will be and when, and then passed the data on to his russian handlers. Dmytro Mamon told his wife about his brother's involvement in the attack on Hroza and asked not to tell anyone about it. He did not mention his involvement in this crime, the law enforcers noted.

According to journalists, the brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamony, who, according to the SBU, spotted the missile attack on the village of Hroza, during the occupation of the region sides with the Russian Federation, tipped off ATO soldiers and Ukrainian military positions to the enemy.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.