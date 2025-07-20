Japanese Trump fan's party succeeds in the elections

The Sanseito Party broke into the political mainstream with its "Japanese First" campaign

Sohei Kamiya (Photo: JIJI PRESS/EPA)

Japan's far-right Sanseito party succeeds in elections in the elections to the upper house of parliament, gaining support thanks to statements about the "quiet invasion" of migrants and promises to cut taxes and increase social spending. Party leader Sohei Kamiya said he was inspired by the US president Donald Trump, reports Reuters.

After appearing on YouTube during the covid pandemic and spreading conspiracy theories about vaccination and the conspiracy of the world's elites, the party broke into the political mainstream with its "Japanese First" campaign (by analogy with the expression "America first" used by Trump – Ed.).

"The phrase Japanese First was meant to express rebuilding Japanese people's livelihoods by resisting globalism. I am not saying that we should completely ban foreigners or that every foreigner should get out of Japan," Kamiya explained after the election.

Public broadcaster NHK predicts that Sanseito will win 22 seats in the upper house, in addition to the single deputy who was elected from the party three years ago. There are 248 seats in the upper house, while the party has only three seats in the more influential lower house.

Prime Minister Isiba Shigeru's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are likely to lose their majority in the upper house, making them even more dependent on opposition support after losing the lower house elections in October 2024.

At the same time, the Prime Minister expressed his intention to remain in office, as the country is on the verge of political instability, reports Kyodo media.

Sanseito's leader, a former supermarket manager and English teacher, told Reuters before the election that he was inspired by US President Trump's "bold political style."

He also compared his party to the German one An alternative for Germany and British Reform UK, although right-wing populist politics in Japan has not yet taken root as much as in Europe and the United States.

After the election, Kamiya said he planned to follow the example of Europe's new populist political parties by forming alliances with other small parties rather than working with the ruling LDP, which has governed the country for most of the time since World War II.

However, Sanseito's emphasis on immigration has already shifted Japan's policy to the right: a few days before the election, the authorities announced the creation of a new government task force to combat "crimes and disorderly conduct" by foreign nationals, and the LDP promised to reach "zero illegal foreigners".

Kamiya said that Sanseito's breakthrough to the upper house is only the beginning.

"We are gradually increasing our numbers and living up to people's expectations. By building a solid organization and securing 50 or 60 seats, I believe our policies will finally become reality," the party leader said.