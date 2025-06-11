Journalists identified nearly 900 Russian soldiers who tried to storm Kyiv

Some of the Russian occupiers are involved in the killings of civilians in the Kyiv region

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

Journalists have identified 898 Russian servicemen who were injured during the offensive on Kyiv and were taken to hospitals in Gomel and Khoinykiv in Belarus in February-March 2022. This was reported by Radio Liberty.

We are talking about "special operations forces" units, which are considered "elite" in Russia and which are deployed near Moscow:in Kubinka (military unit 28337) and Solnechnogorsk (military unit 92154).

Read also Law enforcement officers have solved 72 murders committed by Russians in Bucha

According to the list of wounded, 16 servicemen from these SSO units were admitted to hospitals in the city of Gomel after the offensive in the Kyiv region.

The leaked data also suggests that after the battles for Kyiv and Chernihiv, fighters from other "elite" units – special forces – were transported to Belarus for treatment.The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (also known as the GRU) from Khabarovsk, Tambov, Novosibirsk and Togliatti.

Journalists have also identified a Russian military officer, likely involved in the killings of civilians in the Kyiv region. This is Oleksandr Kvitko, with the call sign "Skiper."

Oleksandr Kvitko with the call sign 'Skiper' (Photo: radiosvoboda.org)

He is the commander of the sixth company of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment from Pskov, a unit that participated in the capture of Bucha.

According to eyewitness accounts, Kvitko may have been involved in the murder of local pensioner Alla Minaeva, who lived in the area his company occupied in Bucha.

"Civilians who were helping the grandmother (Alla Minaeva – ed.) approached Oleksandr Kvitko and asked if they could go to her to take the groceries, to which Kvitko explained to them that there was no need to go to the grandmother anymore, because they had "acted humanely" with her," said Ivan Dulkai, senior investigator for especially important cases of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police, in a comment to the publication.

After Buchi Minaeva was released, she was found dead in her home. According to a forensic examination obtained by journalists, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Other paratroopers also participated in the attempt to capture Kyiv: four divisions and several brigades. Among them were:The 31st Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade from the city of Ulyanovsk, which participated in the attempted capture of Gostomel Airport.

According to leaked data, 74 wounded soldiers from this unit were treated in Belarusian medical facilities. For example, Roman Zyazin, a 21-year-old Russian serviceman in the brigade at the time.

Roman Zyazin (Photo: radiosvoboda.org)

Journalists found Zyazin on the list of patients at the Gomel hospital, where he was admitted with a facial injury and an open fracture of the lower jaw on March 4, 2022.

After treatment, Zyazin did not return to the front, but continued his military career – he is now a cadet at the Military Institute of Physical Culture. He also starred in a film for the Zvezda TV channel, which is owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Data on patients at Gomel medical facilities also indicate that 68 servicemen from the Russian Guard Directorate for the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass, who were sent to capture Kyiv, were also treated there.

These are two units: the SOBR rapid response unit, created to combat organized crime and terrorism, and the OMON special police unit, which is supposed to ensure public order and prevent mass riots.

Among the injured riot police officers, journalists identified police lieutenant Alexei Artamonov. Documents show that he suffered shrapnel wounds and bone fractures and was admitted to a Belarusian hospital on March 1.

Documents of Alexei Artamonov (Photo: radiosvoboda.org)

It is the riot police of the Kemerovo region, along with the servicemen of the mobile special forces unit of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, that Ukrainian law enforcement officers accuse of killing civilians.

In particular, in the shooting of civilians in Hostomel on February 25. Five Russian Guardsmen from these units were reported on suspicion of murdering five people.

Among the patients at the Gomel hospital, journalists also counted about 70 Russian military personnel from Buryatia: from the 5th Tank (Ulan-Ude, military unit 46108) and 37th Motorized Rifle (Kyakhta, military unit 69647) brigades.