Journalists of the German newspaper Welt wounded as a result of a Russian Lancet strike

The Russians attacked the team of the German edition on October 13, but it became known only now

Welt (Illustrative photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

In mid-October, the team of the German newspaper Welt was hit by a Russian drone in the Dnipro region. This is stated in the article of the edition of.

The article says that journalists have repeatedly been targeted by drones. On October 13, media journalists were injured while working in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. They were about 25–30 kilometers from the contact line.

While filming with a mobile air defense unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the team was attacked by a Russian Lancet drone. It happened at 21:35 in an open field.

The target of the attack was a parked military vehicle of the Ukrainian unit of the 42nd Brigade, which was accompanying reporters during their work.

A 48-year-old Ukrainian soldier from an air defense unit was killed in the attack. Another soldier was seriously wounded and had to have his leg amputated.

Welt producer Ivan Z. was wounded in both legs by metal shrapnel. He required emergency treatment and surgery in a hospital. The media outlet's chief reporter Ibrahim Naber and cameraman Viktor Lysenko received only minor injuries. The reporters were clearly identified as journalists during the shooting.

Kameramann Viktor has den Einschlag der russischen Drohne und die Minuten danach auf Video festgehalten. Bilder davon sind Teil unserer Berichterstattung, mit der wir den Angriff bei @welt dokumentieren: https://t.co/APJXMcvRWe pic.twitter.com/wj3uPuMJn9 - Ibrahim Naber (@IbraNaber) October 27, 2025