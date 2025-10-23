Journalist and cameraman of Freedom channel killed in Kramatorsk – Russia strikes with drone

Alyona Gubanova and Yevgeniy Karmazin have been covering the situation in Donetsk region since the first days of the full-scale invasion

Freedom TV journalist Alyona Gubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in Kramatorsk by an enemy attack. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, the enemy attacked the city with a Lancet drone, which resulted in the deaths of media representatives. Filashkin published a photo of the damaged car in which the journalist and cameraman were traveling.

According to the head of the OVA, Gubanova and Karmazin have been covering the situation in the region since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. They worked in the hottest spots of Donetsk region.

"They were always the first everywhere. It is hard to believe that this could happen to them. This is a heavy loss for the region and for all of us. They were bright, sensitive, fair and honest. Olena and Yevhen will always remain in our memory as such," Filashkin wrote .

ADDED at 12:30. The multimedia platform for foreign broadcasting in Ukraine FREEDOM confirmed the death of the journalist and cameraman. Special correspondent Oleksandr Kolichev was also with them and was hospitalized with injuries. During the attack by the enemy drone, the journalists were in a car at a gas station.

Gramova was from Yenakiyevo, Donetsk region, which was occupied by Russians in 2014. She was a financier by education, but decided to go into journalism after the start of Russian aggression. She was 43 years old .

Born in Kramatorsk, Kramazin worked as an operator of Ukrainian state broadcasting channels since 2022. He was 33 years old .

