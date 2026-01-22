Kachka believes that the July law on NABU resulted in the failure to receive Taurus and Tomahawk

Taras Kachka (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

As a result of the adoption of the law depriving the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence, Ukraine did not receive long-range Taurus and Tomahawk missiles from its allies, says Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka. This is his opinion expressed at the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast.

The official was asked about Ukraine's anti-corruption reforms on its way to joining the European Union. In response, he said that 124 officials have been convicted of corruption in Ukraine recently.

Kachka reminded that he had personally submitted resolutions in parliament to dismiss two ministers following an investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

"And every such resignation cleanses Ukraine. Of course, we still feel some reverberations of the July events [the adoption of the law on depriving NABU and SAP of their independence]. And we are still feeling the consequences of that wrong decision because we did not get Taurus and Tomahawk. But we have made amends," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has committed itself to "doing what is necessary" and "all the reforms" to become a member of the European Union.

"I have new negotiations coming up soon, and this year we no longer want to squeal and squeak that something is not working out, but focus on execution," Kachka emphasized.