Canada to provide Ukraine with 450 SkyRanger systems, Lithuania allocates €3 million for FPV drones

Canada will provide Ukraine with 450 multi-purpose SkyRanger unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and Lithuania will allocate €3 million for FPV drones, the Defense Ministry announced.

Canada will transfer 450 SkyRanger UAS to Ukraine this summer as a result of the meeting. Additionally, Germany will provide VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones.

The Netherlands has confirmed plans to purchase a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for €200 million in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, the ministry said.

Additionally, Lithuania will provide €3 million to produce FPV drones for Ukraine, according to the ministry.

"The situation on the front line is changing every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian objects, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for asymmetric response. Time for discussing decisions is running out, we need it now," said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds called on countries to "remember every day" that the war is ongoing and to support the initiative, which is gaining momentum and waiting for new countries to join.

