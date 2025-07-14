Kellogg met with Umerov, Syrsky and Budanov

The meeting discussed joint arms production projects and sanctions against Russia, the Defense Minister said

On Monday, July 14, officials of the Ministry of Defense, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the General Staff met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on social media.

In addition to Umerov, the meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Vadym Skibitskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev.

"A substantive and frank conversation was devoted to our common goal of achieving a sustainable and just peace," Umerov wrote .

During the meeting, Boyev noted that Ukraine is ready for a long-term ceasefire. At the same time, Ukraine's security and defense is based on a capable army and a strong defense industry, so the country is focused on scaling up its own capabilities.

Umerov added that special attention was paid to the development of joint projects to localize arms production in Ukraine and Europe. In particular, we are talking about air defense systems and other critical areas. Some of them are already being implemented, others are being prepared for launch.

"We have unique combat experience, especially in the field of UAVs, and we are ready to share it. Some of the large-scale joint initiatives can be implemented with the participation of European partners or at the expense of frozen Russian assets," Umerov added.

The meeting also discussed the issue of sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which is a key source of war financing that needs to be consistently and systematically limited.

Syrskyi, Hnatov, Budanov and intelligence officials briefed the American side. They informed about the operational situation, the assessment of the occupiers' plans and Russia's preparations for a wider war – not only against Ukraine, but also against NATO.

They showed how Ukraine is responding to Russian aggression. Syrskyi also outlined the priority needs of the Armed Forces in weapons.

