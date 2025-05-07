Ukrainian troops will allegedly retreat 15 km from the front line, the Russian Federation must do the same

Keith Kellogg (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine has allegedly agreed to create a 30-km-long demilitarized zone for a ceasefire. Of these, the Ukrainian side must retreat 15 km. This was reported by the US President's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on Fox News.

According to him, the demilitarized zone should be temporary.

"They [Ukraine] are ready to create a demilitarized zone for a certain period. They said: we are withdrawing 15 km, and you, the Russians, are also withdrawing 15 km. That is, a 30-kilometer zone is being created that is controlled," he said.

Kellogg also reported that if a 30-day comprehensive ceasefire is achieved, the war has a good chance of ending, because after "the cessation of hostilities, it is very difficult to restart the conflict."

Kellogg is confident that Russia is unable to win the war it has started.

"If they could, they would be in Kyiv. But they are not in Kyiv. They would be in Odessa. But they are not in Odessa," he said.