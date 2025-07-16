Kellogg visited the training of the Ukrainian National Guard – photos, video

During Kellogg's visit to the National Guard units, special attention was paid to unmanned aerial systems

Kit Kellogg and Oleksandr Pivnenko (Photo: facebook.com/OleksandrPivnenko)

Special Representative of the President of the United States Kit Kellogg On July 16, I visited the training facilities of the National Guard of Ukraine. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The American delegation familiarized themselves with the training of Ukrainian guardsmen, their equipment, and the modern technologies used on the battlefield.

The delegations were also presented with training of tank and combat vehicle crews, work on simulators, as well as drones and robotic systems.

In turn, General Kellogg noted that it is an honor for him to be in Ukraine and to personally see how the Ukrainian military is preparing, demonstrating courage and professionalism.

He also emphasized that the experience of Ukrainian servicemen is valuable for the armies of other countries around the world.