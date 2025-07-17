The general believes that the American military intelligence should adopt the Ukrainian experience

Kit Kellogg (Photo: @HermanSmetanin)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Kit Kellogg, who is currently visiting Ukraine, visited Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and urged American manufacturers to pay attention to Ukrainian experience. He announced this... wrote on the X network.

"I have seen firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are created and developed. Their speed of innovation and ability to recover are impressive. Our defense industry base must pay attention to this and adapt," he urged.

How reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) According to the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries, Anna Gvozdyar, the Ukrainian side demonstrated to Kellogg almost 30 types of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In particular, the general was shown reconnaissance drones, FPV drones and fiber-optic drones, medium-range strike drones, loitering munitions, unmanned interceptor aircraft, deep strike drones and drone missiles.

"We are grateful to our American partners for their interest in our defense industry. There needs to be more of the best weapons on the front lines, and we have work to do with our partners," she wrote.

Kellogg also thanked / expressed gratitude / expressed appreciation acting prime minister To Denys Shmyhal for "leadership, dedicated public service, and unwavering commitment to the future of Ukraine," and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation with him as Minister of Defense.

"I look forward to continuing our friendship/partnership in support of a secure and sovereign Ukraine as you become Minister of Defense," he wrote.