Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones flew overhead – CNN

One of the media sources said that the American official will continue his trip to Ukraine in the coming days

Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER/EPA)

US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones flew into the country on the night of September 10. About this declares American TV channel CNN, citing a source familiar with the official's trip.

According to another media source, Kellogg is expected to continue his trip to Ukraine in the coming days.

The special envoy himself has not yet commented on this data in his social media.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump wrote: "What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!" The politician did not explain what he meant.