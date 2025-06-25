The commander of the "Svoboda" battalion told how the front compensates for the lack of Western weapons

Petro Kuzyk (Photo: Facebook of the military)

The Svoboda Battalion, an infantry unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not experience a shortage of Western weapons thanks to the help of volunteers. This was stated by the battalion commander Petro Kuzyk in an interview with LIGA.net .

"We are not experiencing a shortage yet. Thanks to volunteers, patrons, and cooperation with municipal councils, we are perfectly provided with the means we need. In particular, drones," he said.

Kuzyk noted that he continues to hope that his unit will have enough ammunition and drones.

However, he added that improvised explosive devices are mainly used to mine the territory at the front.

"It's not just us, it's all the units who want to survive," he said.

Kuzyk believes that both partners and Ukraine are responsible for the weapons shortage, if it occurs.

"We are in such conditions, I don't blame anyone, our partners put us in this situation, and we weren't preparing for this war," he said.

Kombat noted that first of all, it is necessary to increase the number of artillery systems and ammunition for them.

In this type of weapon, Western models can be replaced by the Ukrainian self-propelled artillery mount "Bogdan", which is not inferior in quality to NATO models and is even considered more reliable, as it allows for a greater number of shots to be fired simultaneously without preventive maintenance.