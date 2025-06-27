Last year, 12 countries supplied machine tools to Russian defense enterprises – Zelenskyy

Western countries are still supplying equipment and critical components to the aggressor state, the president claims.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In 2024, at least 12 countries, including the USA, Germany, and France, supplied machine tools to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Fair Play conference.

According to him, even Western countries continue to supply Russia with equipment and critical components today. Experts have already identified hundreds of types of different components contained in Russian drones and missiles.

"Unfortunately, in the past year alone, supplies of machine tools to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises were recorded from at least 12 countries around the world, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the USA," Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that new contracts are already known, and deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

"All of this must be stopped. Absolutely. Similarly, further pressure is needed on every entity in the world that helps Russia maintain exports, that helps transport oil, that seeks ways to circumvent financial restrictions," the head of state emphasized.