Last year, 12 countries supplied machine tools to Russian defense enterprises – Zelenskyy
In 2024, at least 12 countries, including the USA, Germany, and France, supplied machine tools to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Fair Play conference.
According to him, even Western countries continue to supply Russia with equipment and critical components today. Experts have already identified hundreds of types of different components contained in Russian drones and missiles.
"Unfortunately, in the past year alone, supplies of machine tools to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises were recorded from at least 12 countries around the world, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the USA," Zelensky emphasized.
The President noted that new contracts are already known, and deliveries are scheduled for 2026.
"All of this must be stopped. Absolutely. Similarly, further pressure is needed on every entity in the world that helps Russia maintain exports, that helps transport oil, that seeks ways to circumvent financial restrictions," the head of state emphasized.
- On April 7, 2025, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that it had detected, for the first time, an Indian-made component in Russian weaponry. Simultaneously, a noticeable decrease in the number of American parts was recorded.
- On June 27, it was reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) identified the components of a modernized Iranian-made Shahed drone with a camera and artificial intelligence. This refers to a new version of the MS series, which was shot down in the Sumy direction in June 2025.