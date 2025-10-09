Latvian Prime Minister calls the idea of creating a "Drone Wall" "very crude"
Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia welcomes the European Union's plan to install a so-called "Drone Wall" along the bloc's eastern border, but called the idea "very crude." She expressed this opinion in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
"No one really knows all the details. We really need to cooperate with other European countries, because now the threats from drones are reaching not only the Baltic States, but also Copenhagen and other European countries," Silinia said.
The journalists noted that the EU is working hard to create a system to prevent Russian drones and planes from invading Ukraine after a series of airspace violations and drones disrupting airports in countries such as Denmark and Germany.
However, creating a shield against UAVs would be a complex and expensive undertaking that would take years.
- on September 15, Kubilius said that European countries need to adopt many things from Ukraine's experience of countering Russian drones in building their own "Drone Wall".
- On September 18, the official noted that some public analysts' estimates suggest that the "Drone Wall" could be built within a year .
Comments (0)