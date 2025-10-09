Threats from drones reach not only the Baltic States, but also Denmark, stated Ewika Silinja

Evika Silinya (Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/EPA)

Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia welcomes the European Union's plan to install a so-called "Drone Wall" along the bloc's eastern border, but called the idea "very crude." She expressed this opinion in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"No one really knows all the details. We really need to cooperate with other European countries, because now the threats from drones are reaching not only the Baltic States, but also Copenhagen and other European countries," Silinia said.

The journalists noted that the EU is working hard to create a system to prevent Russian drones and planes from invading Ukraine after a series of airspace violations and drones disrupting airports in countries such as Denmark and Germany.

However, creating a shield against UAVs would be a complex and expensive undertaking that would take years.