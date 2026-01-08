Le Monde: Dmitriev was seen in Paris on January 7, visited the US Embassy

Kirill Dmitriev (Photo: Sergei Savostyanov/EPA)

On Wednesday, January 7, Russia's representative in the peace talks, Kirill Dmitriev, was spotted in Paris, where a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place the day before. This was reported by the French newspaper Le Monde with reference to an unnamed source.

Dmitriev was spotted on January 7 on Faubourg Saint-Honoré Street in the French capital.

The Elysee Palace denied that a Kremlin representative visited the presidential palace the day after a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" with the participation of the US special envoy took place in Paris Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of the US president Donald Trump Jared Kushner.

According to a media source, Dmitriev was received in Paris at the US Embassy, located next to the Elysee Palace.