Lithuania wants to produce Magura drones for itself and Ukraine under the "1+1" scheme

The country is interested in joint production of naval and missile drones with Ukraine

Magura drones (Photo: GUR)

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of launching the production of naval drones and other weapons on the "1+1" principle – one unit of equipment is manufactured for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, and the second is transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, Dovilė Šakalienė, to the Military

According to the minister, her team has taken an active interest in Ukrainian surface strike and missile drones.

"Magura, in my opinion, is a wonderful military product," Shakaliene emphasized.

She also emphasized that Lithuania is already discussing the joint production of certain types of weapons together with Ukrainian partners.

"We pay for the production of two weapons, one of which is transferred to Ukraine and the other remains in Lithuania, but we pay for both," the head of the department explained.

Dovilė Šakaliė also noted that cooperation with Ukraine in the field of naval and missile drones has great potential and is strategically important for both countries.

On May 2, 2025, the Defense Forces in the Black Sea eliminated a Russian Su-30 aircraft – the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone.

On December 31, 2024, soldiers of the GUR Group 13 special forces unit in the area of Cape Tarkhankut, using a Magura V5 equipped with R-73 SeeDragon missiles, destroyed one Mi-8 and shot down a second.

Later, the GUR released a radio intercept in which the pilot of the downed Mi-8 reports the strike.