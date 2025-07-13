Lithuania will only be ready to introduce universal military service in 2030

The country is trying to increase its defense capabilities in view of the Russian threat, but it takes time

Armed Forces of Lithuania (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Lithuania is unlikely to be able to introduce universal military service before 2030. This was stated by the Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Defence, Tomas Godliauskas. transmits LRT.

Compulsory military service can only be introduced in the country after proper preparation.

"It is probably not worth talking about universal military service as a basis for reserve structures and a general tool for training conscripts before 2030. We need to prepare for this, including the infrastructure base, personnel and instructors, and properly allocate resources to these efforts," said Godlauskas.

According to him, amendments to the law on military service will come into force in Lithuania in 2026, which will allow for a gradual increase in the number of recruits.

"With such a steady increase in numbers, we are, in a sense, approaching universal military service," he said.

Starting next year, the lists of draft candidates will include young people aged 18 to 22 who have graduated from school.

The implementation of the new draft system should also reduce exemptions from deferment of service. In particular, service will not be deferred for students who enter higher education institutions after they have been included in the draft list.

According to the television channel, Lithuania plans to draft approximately four thousand young people into mandatory military service in 2025.