Mobile fire teams to be set up in Lithuanian capital to protect infrastructure

Mobile fire teams will appear in Vilnius to protect critical infrastructure from drones. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs and Vilnius municipality will sign a protocol of intent next week to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities in the country's capital against external threats by creating mobile fire teams.

This protocol is intended to strengthen the protection of water supply, power grids, communications, transportation and other facilities from external threats, especially from possible air attacks using UAVs.

According to the draft protocol, the self-government would invest in the purchase of non-military equipment such as cars, computers, and lighting systems, while the Interior Ministry would provide firearms to the firing squads.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic called the initiative agreed between the agencies in the capital timely and "in line with the current security situation".

According to him, against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, it is necessary to look for new solutions and focus efforts on protecting critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the agreement between Vilnius and the internal affairs agencies could serve as an example for other municipalities in the country seeking to protect their critical infrastructure.