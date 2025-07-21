Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: We will help Ukraine to return the children abducted by Russia

The first international expert-level meeting of the "Safe Roads Home" initiative has opened in Vilnius

Kestutis Budrys (Photo: @BudrysKestutis)

Lithuania will help return abducted Ukrainian children home. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris during the opening of the first international expert-level meeting of the "Safe Roads Home" initiative in Vilnius.transmitsLRT.

Budris reminded that over 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain in the territories occupied by Russia, and the number of children illegally deported to Russia reaches almost 20,000.

"Lithuania will make every effort to ensure that their journey home is safe, dignified and as quick as possible," the minister said.

He added that Lithuania would also assist in the return of Ukrainian soldiers who are held captive by Russia.

"From children to prisoners of war, every life matters," the diplomat said.

The participants of the meeting confirmed that "Europe must remain united, and every person saved is a step towards a common, safe future."

Lithuania joined the "Safe Path Home" initiative at the conference on humanitarian issues of the Ukrainian peace formula, which took place in Canada on October 31, 2024.

The purpose of this initiative is to coordinate international efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children, prisoners of war, and other illegally deported persons from illegal Russian captivity.