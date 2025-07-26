Lukashenko is again using illegal migrants to put pressure on the EU – foreign intelligence

In 2021, Lukashenka has already organized a massive infiltration of migrants at the borders of the European Union

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is once again using its territory for the transit of illegal migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan to put pressure on EU countries. About reports The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, Lukashenko is once again using his territory for the transit of illegal immigrants to Poland. Some of the flows come from Libya, either directly or via Russia, indicating coordination between Minsk and Moscow.

In 2021, Lukashenko's regime has already organized a massive infiltration of migrants at the EU's borders, trying to exchange a reduction in tension for the lifting of sanctions.

As the SZRU emphasized, this blackmail did not work: the restrictions only increased, and Minsk's diplomatic isolation deepened.

The intelligence notes that Lukashenko continues to make money from the transit of migrants, but avoids outright escalation in order not to lose the remaining political contacts in Europe, particularly with Hungary, which consistently opposes migration.

"Lukashenko, despite his reputation as a satellite of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinit retains autonomy in tactics and once again demonstrates its readiness to use it to exert political pressure on the West," the SZRU emphasized.