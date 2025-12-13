Belarusian dictator promises to do everything in his power to stop bullets from hitting Lithuania

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has promised to stop flights of meteorological balloons from his country to Lithuania. About this in a commentary Reuters john Cole, US President Donald Trump's envoy, said after meeting with the Belarusian dictator.

"He agreed to do everything he could to stop the bullets," Cole said.

Balloons have led to the closure of Vilnius airport more than ten times in recent months. European politicians suggest that these may be balloons used by cigarette smugglers.

In the evening of December 6, Vilnius airport will be open again suspended due to possible balloons in the sky. This affected nine flights and 1,000 passengers, the airport said.

november 29 Vilnius airport all night was closed via balloons from Belarus.

on December 4, a man was detained in Lithuania who flying a drone near the airport in Vilnius, despite the ban.