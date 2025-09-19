Plane for Lukashenko's family is out of the deal: aviation expert explains what Trump actually did for Belavia

The US has lifted a number of restrictions on eight Boeing aircraft of the Belarusian air fleet, but there are nuances, Khrapchynskyi told LIGA.net

On September 12, 2025, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) at the U.S. Department of Commerce issued special authorization, which partially lifts restrictions on the Belarusian state-owned company Belavia. The analysis of this document shows that it is not about lifting sanctions against the Belarusian carrier, but about a targeted license with a number of clear conditions, said LIGA.net Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, aviation expert, former officer of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is a basic set of measures that are needed to keep the Belarusian air fleet alive. Belavia gets the opportunity to legally repair a key part of its fleet and buy the necessary spare parts. Without this, the company risked halting the operation of Boeing aircraft," the expert said.

According to him, Belarus has received the basic minimum necessary to keep the eight Boeing aircraft it has in good condition, but "they will not be able to fly much."

Khrapchynskyi notes that the document provides a list of specific Boeing 737s used by Belavia with the corresponding tail numbers that have been authorized:

→ undergo maintenance, repair, modernization and capital works;

→ receive parts and supplies made in the U.S. or abroad if they fall under the "counterterrorism control only" or EAR99 (i.e., low export restrictions) categories;

→ operate flights to any country (except for Russia, the temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea);

→ the permit covers both flights and export or re-export of parts necessary to maintain these eight aircraft in working order.

At the same time, the aviation expert noted, the EW001PA (Boeing 767 BBJ), which is often used by the family of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, did not fall under the scope of this authorization – its status remains fully sanctioned.

"Restrictions on the flights of these aircraft also mean that Belarusian Boeing planes can fly over the territories of Russia, the temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, but to land there, a separate approval and individual license from BIS is required," Khrapchynskyi explained.

However, he added, Belavia still cannot fly to the European Union, as its sanctions have not been lifted, and therefore Belarusian planes are not allowed to fly over the territory of the bloc.

Belavia will have to look for the main passenger traffic in the Middle East, Caucasus and Central Asia, the aviation expert suggested.

He also pointed out that these aircraft cannot carry any goods subject to U.S. export control regulations if they could be used to support Russian military operations: "Even an ordinary commercial flight is not allowed to transport dual-use equipment or materials without a separate authorization."

The permit is valid from September 12, 2025, i.e. from the day after the US president announced the withdrawal of the Donald Trump of these restrictions. The document remains in force until it is revoked by the US BIS.