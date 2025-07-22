"Luta" commander Kazban killed in road accident in Donetsk region

Maksym Kazban (Photo: Lyuta press service)

On Tuesday, July 22, the commander of the National Police's Joint Assault Brigade "Rage" Maksym Kazban was killed in a traffic accident. This was reported to by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

According to him, the fatal accident occurred in Donetsk region. He did not disclose any other details.

"A man of honor and word. A man of courage and strength of spirit. The one who hundreds followed in the most difficult times. A true warrior and patriot of his country," Vyhivskyi wrote.

The head of the National Police expressed condolences to Kazban's family and friends and to all police officers who were lucky enough to know him.

Photo: National Police

Police Colonel Kazban became the commander of the Rage less than a year ago, in September 2024. Since 2014, he has been actively involved in the defense of Ukraine. He began his career as a member of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride.

Subsequently, in 2015, he served in a unit of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he also participated in special operations, one of which took place near the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, during which the enemy suffered significant losses. At that time, the command staff, weapons and equipment deployed at the airfield captured by the Russians were destroyed.

The press service of the "Rage" reported that under his leadership, the brigade's soldiers were the first to meet the enemy in the Toretsk sector.

He was awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees, the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", the SSU badge "For Courage", the badge of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Steel Cross", and was twice awarded the "Firearms" award.