Macron announces €2 billion military aid for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €2 billion during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I want to announce today a new military support package for Ukraine worth €2 billion. This support must meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Macron said.

The package will include anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, MICA missiles, and ammunition for Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Additionally, it will provide missiles for Mistral air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition.

Macron said that part of the funds will be invested in military production in Ukraine through partnerships with French defense companies.

On March 26, Zelenskyy arrived in France for talks with Macron.

On March 27, Paris will host a summit of the "coalition of the willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine.