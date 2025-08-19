Macron: Putin is a cannibal who needs to eat to survive

According to the French leader, the threat of Russian aggression to Europe will not disappear after peace is established in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

The President of France Emmanuel Macron stated that the Putin regime will remain a constant threat to European countries even after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, because the war is the key to its existence. This was stated by Macron. said in an interview with TF1-LCI.

"Putin is a predator, a cannibal at our doorstep. He needs to continue eating, including for his own survival. I'm not saying that tomorrow there will be an attack on France, but ultimately it is a threat to Europeans," warned the French leader.

He reminded that since 2007-2008 the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin"rarely kept his promises".

"He has always been a force of destabilization. And he has sought to redraw borders to expand his power," Macron said.

The French President stated that a country that invests 40% of its budget in military equipment and has mobilized an army of over 1.3 million people will not return to a state of peace and an open democratic system "overnight".

"We must not be naive. Russia has become a potential threat to many of us for good," he said.