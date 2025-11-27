Macron talks about new voluntary service in the army: 10,000 soldiers are expected by 2030

The service for 18-19 year olds will last 10 months and more than 2 billion euros will be allocated from the budget for this purpose

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN)

President of France Emmanuel Macron has announced the creation of a new voluntary military service that will start operating by mid-2026. This will help the country respond to "increasingly greater threats." transmits Reuters.

According to Macron, voluntary service for a period of 10 months will be available to anyone aged 18 and 19. They will be paid an allowance, and 2 billion euros are provided to finance the program.

In 2026, France hopes to recruit 3,000 people to serve in the army, and by 2030, it hopes to increase the number of soldiers to 10,000.

"France cannot but respond. My goal is to reach a youth population of 50,000 by 2036, depending on the changing threats," Macron said.

After completing their 10-month service, program participants will be able to remain in the armed forces, become reservists, or integrate into civilian life.

Compulsory military service does not make sense for France's current needs, the president believes, and supports its abolition in 1996.

"We cannot return to conscription. This hybrid model of the army meets the upcoming threats and risks by combining young people doing national service, reservists and the active army," he summarized.

Macron's aide said that by 2030, France intends to provide a reserve of 100,000 people, and now it is only 47,000. It is planned that the total strength of the French army by 2030 will be about 210,000 people.