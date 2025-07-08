Macron's office denies a warming of relations with Russia

Benjamin Addad (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA)

A call from the President of France Emmanuel Macron to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin does not mean that Paris's position on the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia is changing. This was stated... stated / declared / said French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Addad in an interview with LRT.

According to him, Macron called Putin to discuss the issue of Iran, because Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has leverage over Tehran.

"But he [Macron] also said very clearly that the war in Ukraine must end, that the Ukrainians agreed to a ceasefire, and that Russia continues to bomb Ukraine daily, putting forward maximalist demands, such as neutrality and demilitarization. This is absolutely unacceptable," Addad said.

The minister denied that the first conversation with the Russian dictator in three years was a sign of a thaw in relations.

"Talking is definitely not the same as reaching an agreement. It's more about wanting to have a diplomatic process where we can clearly convey our messages and exert pressure by all means, including economic sanctions," the minister said.

However, he stressed that the US has resumed talks with Russia, so it is important that Europeans also be at the negotiating table and continue to support "a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and for all of Europe."