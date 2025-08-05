Man who shot dead police lieutenant detained in Odesa region

45-year-old man opens fire on law enforcement officers during document check on the outskirts of Izmail

Crime scene (Photo: National Police)

In Izmail, Odesa region, a man shot and killed a police lieutenant while he was on duty. This was reported to by the press service of the National Police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, around 18:00.

According to law enforcement officials, on the outskirts of Izmail, police stopped a 45-year-old moped driver to check his documents. The man behaved aggressively, pulled out a weapon and started shooting at the police.

As a result, one of the law enforcement officers was injured. In response, the police officer used his service weapon and wounded the attacker.

Both were hospitalized. However, the senior police lieutenant died in hospital.

The attacker with gunshot wounds is currently in a medical facility. He was detained.

Police launch criminal proceedings under article on attempt on life of law enforcement officer, member of public formation for protection of public order and state border or military personnel.

Man faces life imprisonment.