Man threatens police with grenade in Zhytomyr region – special operation launched

In Zhytomyr region, a drunken armed man threatened police officers with a grenade with a pulled-out check. About this reports police of Zhytomyr region.

According to the police, on August 1, patrol policemen were working in the Romanivska community following a report from a local resident about property damage.

A man approached their police car and threateningly showed the police a grenade with a check pulled out. The man was drunk and aggressive and did not respond to the police officers' words.

After that, the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region decided to immediately conduct a special police operation.

The investigative team of the police department, special forces of the special police company, fighters of the KORD unit, and explosives experts of the National Police immediately arrived at the scene.

During the special operation, police neutralized the grenade and detained a 39-year-old local resident. Another grenade was found on the man's person. They were seized and sent for expert examination.

It is noted that no citizens or law enforcement officers were injured.

The man faces imprisonment for a term of nine to 15 years or life imprisonment.