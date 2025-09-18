Man wounded in Kyiv region due to Russian drone attack
Russia attacked Kyiv region with a drone, a man was wounded in Boryspil district. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
The Air Force warned at 19:20 that a UAV was being observed on the outskirts of Kyiv. At 19:34, Kalashnik reported that a drone was shot down, but that its fragments injured a 60-year-old man when it fell .
The victim received a shrapnel wound to the lumbar region of his back. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
The head of the DIA promised to provide more detailed information later.
- On the night of September 18, fires broke out in Kyiv region due to attack drones in Boryspil and Bucha districts.
- In the morning, Russia dropped a UAV on houses in Kostiantynivka. Five local residents were killed, four high-rise buildings were damaged.
