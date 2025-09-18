Russia drops a bomb on Kostyantynivka, five residents killed – photos

An enemy UAV weighing 250 kg fell in the residential sector of the city

Russia drops a fighter jet on Kostiantynivka (Photo: National Police)

On September 18, Russia dropped a FAB-250 (250 kg) bomb on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Five residents were killed, reported in the National Police.

The air strike took place at about 10:00 a.m. – the enemy attacked the residential sector of the city with a FAB with a universal planning and correction module (UPCM). Police were working at the site of the strike.

Among the dead were two women aged 62 and 65 and three men aged 65, 67 and 74. All of them were outside during the shelling. Four apartment buildings were also damaged .

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, that a pre-trial investigation into the war crime has been launched. And the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin, said, that every civilian in the region is a potential victim of another Russian shelling and called for evacuation.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office