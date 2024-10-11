Mass document checks of men at Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv

Published videos show alleged military recruitment office staff checking the documents of many men before entering the Palace of Sports

Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv on October 11, around 50 people in military uniforms were checking the documents of men near the Palace of Sports, as was reported by correspondents from TSN and Kyiv 24 at the scene.

Journalists say that one of the military recruitment office representatives did not answer their questions about the events and advised them to contact the press service.

The published videos show what appear to be military recruitment office staff checking the documents of many men before entering the venue.

In some clips, people can be heard chanting "Shame on the police!"

Another video shows two men getting into a police vehicle. Details of the incident remain unclear, and TSN has not provided further information.